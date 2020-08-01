Raksha Bandhan 2020: Quotes and wishes to share with your siblings

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 10:47 IST

Every year on Raksha Bandhan, the unconditional love that siblings have for each other is celebrated, no matter how much they may fight or annoy one another, siblings love each other just as much. It is a day that celebrates the promise that we make to our siblings that no matter what situation arises, we will protect them and love them. Each year, siblings come together on Raksha Bandhan to tie rakhis to each other and exchange gifts and sweets. Here are some quotes and wishes that you can share with your siblings if they are living far from you, letting them know how much you love and appreciate them.

Quotes

“I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see. I sought my God, but my God eluded me. I sought my brother and I found all three.”

“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day – that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” – Amaury Nolasco

“We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.”– Adriana Trigiani

“For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.” – Christina Rossetti

“A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” – Isadora James

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidant, it is to have a soulmate for life.” - Victoria Secunda

“It’s hard to be responsible, adult and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own.” – Pam Brown

“Your parents leave you too soon, and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” – Jeffrey Kluger

“Sisters annoy, interfere, and criticize. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolize the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if a catastrophe should strike, sisters are there. Defending you against all comers.” – Pam Brown

“Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

“Help your brother’s boat across, and your own will reach the shore.” – Hindu Proverb

Wishes for your Sister

This Rakhi, I wish our bond of love grows stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On the occasion of Rakhi, I want to send my love and best wishes to you. You have always been my best friend! Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister!

We might be poles apart, but I respect and love you. Sending my love and best wishes on Rakhi today. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Missing the fights and enormous love that we shared in our childhood days. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister!

You make this life beautiful for me. I promise to protect you from every evil eye and will support you in every decision you make. I love you, my beautiful sister. Have the best day today and always!

My life would not be that beautiful if you were not a part of it. You are too precious for me. May God bless you with a long and prosperous life! Thank you so much, (sister’s name), for making my life beautiful, tolerating me and keeping all my secrets. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Your happiness is my world my baby sister!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Life is beautiful because of you my darling sister. I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishes for Your Brother

With a small hope that our love for each other never diminishes, I want to wish you a very Happy Rakhi!

Thank you for being my first best friend and guardian, brother. Happy Rakhi to you!

We are not together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn’t change my love for you. I promise to always take care of you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this special day, I want to tell you that I will always be there for you. I feel blessed to have you in my life; you are such a wonderful person. I am giving you a promise that I will always love and protect you. Happy Rakhi, Bhai!

Sending my best wishes and lots of love to you, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thanks for being an awesome brother, guide, and friend.

You fight with me for the smallest things and tease me all the time. But I know you are the one who also loves me the most. I want to tell you, my brother, that I also love you the same way. I love you, Bhai. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood leg-puller, my lovely brother, my guardian and the only person who knows me inside-out. Thanks for always being there. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I pray for your happiness, prosperity, and long life, sweetest brother. Sending loads of love and best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Brothers are like lamp posts along a dark and lengthy road called life. They don’t make the distance any shorter, but they illuminate the path and make travelling worthwhile. Love you Brother.

You supported me while I was in distress; you protected me when I was scared and all other things you did to make me happy. Thanks are just insufficient to express my gratitude. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you Brother!

