Take a look at these 5 easy and unconventional dishes for your Christmas party

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:00 IST

Food undoubtedly is a very integral part of any festival, and Christmas is no different. The Christmas party anyway requires a lot of effort from decor to theme, so to make things easy we came up with a list of dishes that will enhance your party and will ensure that your guests have the best time, eating the food.

1.Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding, a popular steamed dessert, includes dates, a rich toffee sauce and custard or cream. To make this dessert you would need:

• Brown sugar

• Brandy

• Heavy cream

• Pitted dates

• Dark spiced rum

• Vanilla extract

• Flour

• Baking powder

• Ground cinnamon

• Salt

• Butter

• Eggs

In order to make Sticky Toffee pudding, following steps need to be followed as per a recipe published in Food Network.

•Preheat at 350 degrees Fahrenheit

•Butter a baking dish

•For the pudding: In a saucepan, mix the dates, rum and three-fourth cup water. Bring the liquid to boil, reduce to simmer and allow it to simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. After this, remove pan from heat and add the vanilla extract. Let it cool, and then puree the dates in a food processor.

•Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

•Mix brown sugar and butter in a bowl using a handheld mixer. Beat butter and sugar together until they are a homogeneous mixture. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Gently mix the flour mixture in thirds over a low speed. Add the date puree.

•Put batter to the buttered baking dish and bake in the oven for around 35 minutes.

•For Toffee sauce: Mix butter, sugar, brandy and one fourth cup water in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking frequently. Cook it until it thickens to a sauce consistency.

•After 35 minutes take pudding out of oven, allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

•Use a skewer or chopstick to poke holes in the pudding about every inch or so.

•Pour over half of the toffee sauce over the cake and let it soak in for at least 20 minutes.

•Serve it in a warm pool of the remaining sauce.

•Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

2.Lemon and Herb Roast Chicken

This dish takes around 2 hours to reach your table. Whole chicken is used in this dish. The chicken is rubbed with dried herbs from inside and outside. The next part is to roast it with olive and lemon. The USP of this dish is its easy preparation.

You will need the following ingredients to make Lemon and Herb Roast Chicken

•Italian herb seasoning

•Salt

•Mustard powder

•Garlic salt

•Black pepper

•One whole chicken

•Lemons

•Olive oil

To make this lip smacking dish as per a recipe mentioned in All Recipe, following steps need to be followed:

•Preheat oven at 180 degree Centigrade

•Mix all salts and seasonings

•Squeeze fresh juice from lemon, mix it with olive oil and salt and spice mix.

•Place full chicken on a baking dish, and coat the chicken inside-out with the mixture and pour over, whatever is left

•Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes.

3.Cinnamon Rolls

This age-old comfort food is certainly a favourite on Christmas party tables. It is not only easy to prepare but is also very delicious. To make this dish you will need the following items:

• Ready-made croissant dough

• Unsalted butter

• Cinnamon

• Soft light brown sugar

To make soft and tasty cinnamon rolls as per the recipe by BBC Good Food, these steps should be followed:

•Pre-heat oven to 180 degree Centigrade. Put baking parchment on the dish.

•Unroll croissant dough, cut it into three sections along the dotted lines. Spread over a quarter of the butter.

•Mix cinnamon and sugar. Using one square of dough at a time, sprinkle over sugar and roll up the dough.

•When you have three rolls, cut each one in half and then each half into three.

•Arrange the rolls in a tin in two circles. Bake for 15 minutes

•Meanwhile, heat remaining sugar mix with the remaining butter until you have a thick caramel.

•When the rolls are cooked, pour over the caramel.

•Leave to cool a little, serve warm

4.Rosemary Cheese Biscuits

Biscuits are anyway a good idea for a party, add cheese to it and it might turn out to be a shows topper appetizer. These biscuits are non-spicy and are liked by children and adults, alike.

To get these biscuits on your party menu, you would need the following ingredients:

•Wholemeal flour

•Plain flour

•Butter

•Cheddar cheese

•Rosemary sprig

•Egg yolk

To prepare these biscuits following steps need to be followed, as per Food Network:

•Heat oven to 180 degree Centigrade

•Put the flour in a bowl and rub in butter until it resembles breadcrumbs.

•Stir in cheese and rosemary

•Add the yolk and mix till a dough is formed

•Take walnut-sized pieces of dough, roll into balls

•Place on baking tray

•Flatten slightly and bake for 12-14 minutes.

•Allow it to cool after baked. Serve or store after that|

5.Peppermint Bark

This lesser known holiday snack is truly a delight. It is tasty, and also has Christmas colours on it making it a good looking and a good tasting dish. To prepare it, these ingredients would be needed:

•Semi-sweet chocolate

•Peppermint extract

•White chocolate

•Candy canes

To make this delicious snack, these steps should be followed as per Food Network:

•Line a with aluminum foil with the shiny-side up

•Heat water in a saucepan over low heat until steaming.

•Put three-fourth cup of the semisweet chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

•Set the bowl over the saucepan of steaming water and stir until one-third of the chocolate is melted.

•Remove bowl from the saucepan; keep the steaming water over low heat.

•Gradually stir the reserved three-fourth cup of semi-sweet chocolate into the bowl

•Stir three-fourth teaspoon peppermint extract into the chocolate, then pour into the prepared baking dish and spread an even layer.

•Set aside at room temperature until almost set

• Put all but one cup of the white chocolate in heatproof bowl and repeat the melting process over the steaming water

•Stir in the remaining three-fourth teaspoon peppermint extract

•Pour over the semi-sweet chocolate and spread in an even layer.

•Sprinkle immediately with the crushed candy canes, gently pressing them into the white chocolate.

•Set aside at room temperature until firm

•Lift the bark out of the pan using the foil and break it into pieces.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter