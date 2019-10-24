Trinity- Truffles Extraordinaire, the world’s most expensive chocolate.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:37 IST

India’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, a luxury chocolate brand, has announced its limited edition chocolate, Trinity- Truffles Extraordinaire, which has entered the Guinness World Records to become ‘the most expensive chocolate’.

The Trinity- Truffles Extraordinaire box is priced at £4813 approximately for a kg, and represents the cycle of life. It was unveiled by the Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini who is also its co-curator. A total of 15 chocolates are enclosed in a wooden box, with each weighing 15 gms. The made-to-order box is available at Rs 1,00,000.

Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer, chocolates, confectionary, coffee and new categories - Food Division, ITC Limited, said, “We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the Guinness World Records feat. With Chef Philippe Conticini’s international expertise and Fabelle’s understanding of Indian chocolate consumer preferences and institutional strength, we have been able to deliver a world-class product which we take pride in. After several months of research and development, we have delivered a product, in which India can take pride in and stayed committed in our constant endeavour of being at the forefront of introducing Indian consumers to distinct chocolate experiences.”

The product shall be available from on a made to order basis from October 23, 2019 onwards.

