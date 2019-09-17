Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Date, significance, facts, time and shubh muhurat for the Hindu festival

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:11 IST

The Hindu festival of Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti is the celebration of the Hindu god, Vishwakarma, who is considered by Hindus to be the creator of the world, the divine architect and swayambhu, which means created by one’s own accord or self-existent.

Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma, is known to have created many wondrous weapons for the Gods; he also constructed the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas and Lord Krishna’s holy kingdom of Dwarka.

Vishwakarma, who is also mentioned in the Rig Veda, is referred to as the divine carpenter, and this day is celebrated with much fervour by the communities of factory workers, architects, labourers, craftsmen, mechanics, among other skilled labourers. In fact the workplaces and factories of such skilled labourers are also adorned with pictures and idols of Vishwakarma.

On this day the craftsmen worship their tools and don’t use them, they pray to Vishwakarma for success in their fields. They also take the day off and lunches are organized for them. Idols and statues of Vishwakarma are made especially for this day, and devotees gather around and perform the puja.

The festival is celebrated every year in September or October, on the last day of Bhado, a month in the Hindu solar calendar. On this day the sun god leaves the Simha rashi (Leo) and enters Kanya rashi (Virgo), which is why this day is also known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas.

This year Kanya Sankranti Punya Kala is between 01:19 PM and 06:24 PM, and Kanya Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is between 01:19 PM and 03:22 PM, according to Drik Panchang. The muhurat of the Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment on September 17 falls on 1:19 pm.

The festival is celebrated with much fervour in the states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. Nepal also celebrates the festival with much gusto.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:32 IST