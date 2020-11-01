Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 1-7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:26 IST

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

The cards promise an excellent week for you. Issues that had been troubling you off late get sorted now. Celebrations on the family front are foreseen as a family youngster comes home with an achievement. Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders on the finance front. Teething problems on the business front are foreseen for those working from home. Partner may motivate you to plan a vacation. Possession of a prebooked property is likely to make you smile. Efforts put in on the health front start yielding results.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Ace of Swords

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

If relationship was on your mind; you are set to acquire total bliss. Workwise, you would need to be careful while exercising some new strategies. Some of you may devote more time towards spirituality. Drive carefully. Financial worries become thing of the past as money comes to you from an unexpected quarter. Family time is likely to promote feelings of togetherness. Avoid being careless on the health front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Knight of Wands

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

The week promises a bright financial front. An outing with lover is likely to rejuvenate you and keep you in a happy state. Some of you may undertake driving lessons before trying your hands on a new luxury vehicle. Issues on the work front may keep you occupied but you will be able to manage them as the week progresses. Submitting an assignment early before the due date is likely to fetch you praise. A new exercise regimen may not interest you much but sticking to it would benefit the health.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Delegating duties would help you meet important deadlines at work. Those working in IT and Media field may have to work over time. Homemakers may be willing to experiment with something new on the domestic front. Keeping a tab over your expenditure would let you build savings for the upcoming festive season. Cupid advises you to tread the romantic path with love and care. Meeting an old friend is likely to revive the good memories. Shedding lethargy is the only mantra to come back in shape.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Love: Ace of Cups

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Strength

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Your proactive approach on the work front is likely to be applauded by the seniors. Businessmen are likely to hear of new opportunities. Nip the problem in its bud if you want to maintain the domestic peace and harmony. Receiving something you had misplaced is likely to give you oodles of joy. Quality time spent with the lover is likely to develop a better understanding between you two. Someone may to introduce you to a new health diet with a good nutritional value. A property is likely to be acquired.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Ace of Coins

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Things are very much in control on the professional front. Those looking for a job are likely to find the second half of the week productive. Students should give up short-cuts and stick to the traditional ways. Interacting as per your mood swings on the social front would not be a good idea. Homemakers are likely to make a long-awaited purchase. Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance. Good eating habits are likely to keep you away from health issues.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Magician

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

The combination of cards promises good health. A troublesome situation on the domestic front would be tactfully diffused by you. A good price can be expected for the property you plan to sell. Pure bliss is indicated on the love front as you manage to spend more time with the one you love. A pat on the back can be expected on the work front as manage to go full throttle. Appreciation is in store for planning something exclusive on the social front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Strength

Mood: The Heirophant

Career: The Emperor

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Your professional competence would be much in demand keeping you occupied more than the usual on the work front. Designers and retailers are likely to cash in on a current rage. Someone’s timely help is likely to make a process smooth and easy for you. Those singles are likely to click with someone like minded. Your pleasant attitude and helping nature are going to be the reason for your popularity. A careful approach is must for those afflicted with lifestyle disease.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Love: The Moon

Mood: Nine of Cups

Career: The High Priestess

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Recognition and appreciation are in store for you on the professional front. Those waiting to hear about their promotion or appraisal would not be disappointed either. Some of you may be tempted to make an expensive purchase. You may plan a travel to see a distant relative. Parents are likely to support your vision to establish something different. Mutual attraction is likely to make the love front exciting. Adequate measures keep you unscathed despite changing weather.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Ten of Cups

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

You are set to shine on the business front. Awards or accolades for writers, artists or researchers are foreseen. Lovers may plan to take their relationship to the next level. A loan is likely to approved in your name. A positive mind and soul are likely to keep you in good health. Words of praise are likely to add to your reputation on the social front. Renovating a house or a floor may be on your mind. An urgent work related travel may be required over the weekend.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Queen of Wands

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to put in their best. Pending jobs on the work front get sorted with the help from a colleague. A small tweak in the work out schedule is likely to relax your body. An increment in savings is foreseen but now it is time to plan ways to multiply your assets. Family is likely to encourage your ideas to expand business. Love life rocks giving you an opportunity to express yourself more comfortably.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Queen of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: Page of Wands

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

A prestigious assignment is likely to come to you on the work front. Search for a commercial property comes to an end as you manage to find something of your choice. An outstanding payment is likely to come to you strengthening your bank balance. Lover’s pleasant mood is likely to sprinkle some fresh air on the romance front. An out of town trip with friends or family is much indicated. Your advice may be much sought after on the social front.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Love: The Fool

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Swords

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

