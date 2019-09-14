1,070 special courts for women, children soon: Law minister

mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made stringent laws to protect women and children and 1,070 special courts would be commissioned soon to try such cases across India, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at an event organised by an NGO and the Mumbai unit of the BJP.

Prasad said that after coming to power, the Modi government had repealed 1,486 old laws and passed numerous bills enacting new laws and amending old laws to suit current needs. He also justified the need for the triple talaq bill and abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking about the triple talaq bill, he said that while most Islamic countries had banned the system of instant talaq, it was prevalent in India and the bill was enacted to put an end to it. “While Hindu Marriage Act and Dowry Act were introduced in the 1950 and 60s, a need to curb the barbaric and anti-constitutional system of triple talaq was felt and the Modi government stepped up to it,” he said.

Justifying the abrogation of Article 370, Prasad said several laws that were discontinued in the entire country were still being practised in Jammu and Kashmir. “Article 370, which had given special status to the state, had to be done away with. Had Jawaharlal Nehru applied Sardar Patel’s scheme, the situation would not have arisen,” he said.

He debunked the allegations that the BJP government’s move was opposed by the minority, stating that more than 1 lakh Muslim boys and girls had come forward to join the armed forces.

