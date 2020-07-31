1.44L SSC students got bonus marks for drawing: Maha data

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:21 IST

Of the 188,131 students who were awarded bonus marks in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, results of which were announced on Wednesday, 144,183 (77%) got them for drawing, according to data from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). In Mumbai division, 32,007 students were awarded bonus marks, of which 26,182 (82%) got it for drawing.

The state education department introduced the bonus marks (up to 25 marks) in 2017, for students excelling in art and cultural activities, in addition to sports. In 2018, after scores soared with the bonus marks, the department amended the rules and reduced the maximum bonus scores up to 15 marks. Those who clear the intermediate drawing grade exam conducted by the Directorate of Art in Maharashtra get three to seven bonus marks depending on the grade.

Schools said the number of students showing interest in arts and culture has increased after the bonus facility was introduced. “Students should get an incentive to take up extracurricular activities. Sadly, students need some motivation to do something apart from their studies. Students are consciously trying to secure bonus marks by taking up these exams,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

Asha Keer, an art teacher from an Andheri-based school, said she has a sharp rise in enrolments over the past four years. “For music, dance etc one needs training for several years. While the same is true for fine art and drawing, grade exams can be cleared with just a year’s preparation if the child has basic interest in drawing. This is something that parents also realise and often push their children to take up the exams,” she said.

Teachers said bonus marks are especially useful for students who are already brilliant. For instance, all three top scorers in the city this year – Vidhi Chheda (100%), Saee Nimkar (99.8%) and Sameera Surve (99.6%) have got bonus marks. While Vidhi and Sameera got marks for excelling in classical dance, Saee got them for clearing the intermediate examinations with an A grade.

“Every year, the number of requests coming to the board sees a surge. This year, owing to the lockdown, the verification process for these claims was done online. We are happy that we could still complete it and students got the scores they deserved,” said an official from the Mumbai divisional board.