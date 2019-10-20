1,500 students in Aarey have no access to water

mumbai

Nearly 1,500 students from various municipal schools in Aarey Milk Colony have no access to drinking water and toilets for the past two days, after the motor pumping water into the pipes stopped working on Thursday. The complex at Aarey consists of seven schools and three pre-schools. The students, most of whom are from Adivasi communities, are currently in the midst of their examinations.

“Most of our students come from the interiors of Aarey Colony and depend on the school for drinking water. In the absence of water supply and ongoing exams, they are facing a tough time. They can no longer use toilets as there is no water in them,” said Vinayak Walvaikar, one of the schools’ principals.

On Saturday, the civic body arranged for a tanker. “We did not want the students to be inconvenienced and thus, arranged for a tanker. We are hoping that the water supply is restored at the earliest,” Walvaikar said.

An official from the public works department (PWD) said that the work to restore the water supply was on and would be completed soon. Nathu Rathod, CEO, Aarey Colony, could not be reached for a comment.

This is the second time this year that the schools’ water supply has been interrupted. In March, a 250-metre-long pipeline, supplying water to the schools, was reportedly stolen. The water supply was restored after three weeks.

