1.75 lakh candidates to take JEE-Adv today

More than 1.75 lakh students across the country will take the Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced (JEE-Adv) on Monday. While the top 2.45 lakh students who cleared JEE-Main exam are eligible for JEE-Adv, 30% students did not register for the examination.

Last year, of the top 2.31 lakh JEE-Main eligible candidates, only 1.64 lakh candidates had registered for JEE-Adv.

In 2017, around 1.71 lakh of the 2.20 lakh eligible candidates had registered for the JEE-Adv exam.

“Most students who apply for JEE-Adv are those who have scored very well and sure of making it into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of their choice. Students no more waste their time and effort preparing for JEE-Adv if they know they could get into a private engineering institute with their Class 12 and common entrance test (CET) scores,” said a senior professor from IIT-Bombay.

This year, the JEE-Adv exam will be conducted by IIT-Roorkee. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours each. Both the papers are compulsory.

“The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format. Negative markings may be awarded for incorrect answers and students will be informed about the same at the time of examination only,” said a statement released by the office of chairperson of JEE-Adv 2019.

First Published: May 27, 2019 05:46 IST