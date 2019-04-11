1 held with 7 gram cocaine, 30 gram meth at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a passenger, Rajiv Tiwari, at terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle narcotics on a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata.

On Wednesday, CISF officers checked Tiwari’s bag after observing his suspicious behaviour. “His bag was checked and three small packets containing 37 gram of narcotics was recovered,” said an officer. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirmed that the packets contained 7 grams of cocaine and 30 gram of methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a Sudanese national, Mohamed Elbadawi, was arrested for trying to sneak gold out of the Mumbai airport through his accomplice, said Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers. The AIU intercepted Elbadawi after he handed over two gold bars worth Rs 71 lakh to Abubakaer Hagale, another Sudanese national. Elbadawi had arrived from Dubai and after clearing immigration, he entered a washroom where Hagale was waiting to pick up the gold.

The authorities said that Hagale had been caught just three days ago with undeclared mobile phones. “The mobile phones had been seized and a penalty was imposed on them,” said a high-ranking AIU officer.

“Hagale had come to pay the penalty and clear his detained goods when he used the opportunity to smuggle out gold in connivance with Elbadawi.” The duo was placed under arrest.

