10-year-old dies, 7 injured after truck hits overcrowded auto rickshaw in Maharashtra

A 10-year-old girl died after the auto in which she was travelling was hit by a speeding truck near Charoti in Dahanu on late Friday night.

The auto rickshaw was carrying 12 pilgrims and going to Mahalaxmi temple for the annual fair.

The truck driver is absconding and a case of accidental death has been registered by the Kasa police.

“The auto was proceeding towards the temple when a truck which was coming behind rammed into it near the petrol pump at Charoti Naka. As a result, the auto turned turtle and the girl, Prachi Andher, died on the spot,” said API J Gute of Kasa police station.

The seven pilgrims, including the auto driver, Ladkya Nitya Babar, 30, are seriously injured and have been admitted to a government hospital, said the official.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and will press additional charges like Section 304(a) (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after we record Babar’s statement once he recovers,” said Gute.

“Babar was carrying more passengers than the rickshaw’s capacity to make a quick buck, and we will take action against him as well,” said Gute.

Since the annual temple fair started in Dahanu 10 days ago, three people died and were 19 injured in four different cases of mishaps in the area.