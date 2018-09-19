10-year-old male leopard dies at Mumbai national park, second death in a week

A 10-year-old male leopard died at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) rescue centre on Monday night, just a week after a 10-month-old cub died of suspected poisoning.

SGNP officials said the leopard, Bhandara, showed symptoms similar to the cub, Suraj. Bhandara fell ill on September 11, the day Suraj died.

HT had reported that Bhandara had been in a coma for three days, but SGNP officials denied it.

“Bhandara had developed a similar illness as Suraj, but was responding well to treatment over the past week,”said Anwar Ahmed, director and chief conservator of forests, SGNP.

“He was in a critical condition between Wednesday and Friday last week, but showed a slight improvement over the weekend.

From Monday evening, however, he started getting worse and by night, he died,” said Ahmed, adding that it was a “great loss” for the national park.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bombay Veterinary College conducted an autopsy on Bhandara’s body, and forensic samples were sent for testing.

The results of the analysis have not yet been released, but park officials said the cause of death could be the same Suraj’s.

The cub’s autopsy report said he had died of “toxaemia accompanied by cardiorespiratory complications” — blood poisoning from either a bacterial, microbial or chemical infection.

However, MK Rao, the additional principal chief conservator of forests (west), said he had visited the park and observed how food is given to animals. “The beef is packed from the Deonar abattoir with a stamp. It is brought to SGNP and the chunk is divided into three — one for lions, one for tigers and a third for the leopards,” Rao said.

“There has been no issue at the lion and tiger safari areas. So, if there is any foul play, it has to be at the leopard rescue centre,” he said. “So far, even after thorough investigation, there is no clear evidence for the deaths.”

Bhandara has been at SGNP since 2015. He was brought here from Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, where he had been trapped after wandering into human settlements. Forest officials felt he was not fit to be released into the wild, and he was sent to the rescue centre. “The animal had not fallen ill all throughout his stay at the rescue centre over the past four years,” said a senior officer from the park.

Rao, too, said no such incident had taken place at SGNP over the past 25 years. “We have competent and experienced officers who will get to the bottom of this. I can assure you, such incidents will not repeat at the park,” Rao said.

Ahmed, the SGNP director, said strict rules were going to be implemented across the park. “We have already installed CCTV cameras, and the movement of all forest staff is being monitored. Interrogations and investigations are underway. We will have more clarity based on the forensic results, which will take some time.”

With Bhandara and Suraj’s death, the leopard rescue centre now has nine leopards — six males and three females. The average lifespan of a leopard is 12 to 14 years in the wild; 14-16 years in captivity. Suraj’s sibling, Tara, too had fallen ill and vomited, but is reported to have recovered.

