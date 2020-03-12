100 Indian students stranded at Italy airport

mumbai

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:37 IST

Even as Italy is in lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus, 100 Indian students are stuck at the Leonardo da Vinci International airport for want of health certificates.

HT had earlier this week reported that hundreds of Indian students are living in fear of coronavirus in Italy. Taking note of the report, the Indian Embassy in Italy tweeted that it would provide assistance to stranded students to bring them back to India. All the students were asked to fill up a coronavirus health certificate with their details. However, the students are now alleging they didn’t get official help despite repeated attempts. Consequently, they had to book their return tickets at high prices (₹26,000-₹28,000). But now, they are stuck at the airport with no food.

“My flight was scheduled for 7.30pm on Wednesday, but we got a message in the evening that our Air India flight has been delayed. After four reschedulings, we are being told the flight will leave on Thursday night, but will only take passengers who have health certificates,” said Jayshankar Nair, a resident of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who is pursuing a masters in mechanical engineering at Sapienza University, Rome.

Adding to their woes is the news that the air service will be suspended for 10 days between March 15 and 25. The students alleged the Indian embassy was testing students only if they showed symptoms of CoVID-19. “The embassy doesn’t have adequate number of medical kits to do the testing, so they can’t provide health certificates if we don’t have symptoms,” said Mohammed Abdul Rehman, another student who had gone to Italy from his hometown in Hyderabad for a four-month course. “We are calling all helplines, but no one is giving us the health certificate,” he said.

Although the policy of airlines states they need to provide food and water to passengers in case of delays, the students allege the rules have been ignored and they are sleeping on floors of waiting rooms. “I had bought my tickets on March 4 and the advisory for the health certificate came on March 7. Will Air India refund my money,” asked Nair.

HT also tried to reach the embassy through emails, but hasn’t got a response. “ We don’t have masks and the authorities expect us to wait here for hours with no official response,” said Diyana Kasturi, another student.