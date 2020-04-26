e-paper
105 FIRs lodged on Saturday, 54 for not wearing masks

mumbai Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 105 FIRs against 179 people and arrested 113 people for lockdown violations. Of the cases, 54 were for not wearing masks. Since the lockdown, 1,657 people have been booked for not wearing masks with maximum cases reported from central and west regions, the worst-affected areas in the city. Of the cases filed on Saturday, 78 were from these two regions.

