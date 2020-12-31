e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
120 state board schools set to get biometric system on pilot basis

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:44 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
In a bid to check the feasibility of implementing biometric attendance in all schools affiliated to the state education board, the state government is set to test the system in nearly 120 schools on a pilot basis. The system will be in place for three months, after which the government will take a final decision on it. A private agency has been given the task of installing the biometric systems.

In a circular issued last week, the state education department released a list of schools across five districts in the state — Aurangabad, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad and Palghar — where the project will be implemented. Students from Class 1 to 10 will have to mark attendance every day using the biometric machines.

During the pilot project, the schools will only have to take care of the electric connection.

If successful, the department plans to make it mandatory for all schools to mark their attendance on biometric machines.

Schools, however, are of the view that the process would likely be time consuming.

