13 days on, dog beaten up by guards of Worli building dies

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:00 IST

After fighting for his life for 13 days, Lucky, a dog that was brutally beaten up by security guards of Turf View building in Worli for seeking shelter during the rain on July 24, died on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by Vijay Mohnani, animal activist and founder of Bombay Animal Rights (BAR Group), the police have booked the two – Jawaharlal Jaiswal and Shankar Yadav.

Mohnani alleged the dog died in the morning, but the police informed him about his death only by 3.30pm. “We are now taking the body for post-mortem, after which we will go to the police station to demand action against the accused,” said an angry Mohnani.

“The two men were arrested on the day of the complaint (July 27), but were released on bail within minutes.”

Mohnani, a resident of Vimal Mahal in Peddar Road, said his friend informed him about the incident on July 24.

“An eyewitness, Sabyasachi Nishank, told my friend that his mother saw a stray dog hiding under her car during the rain. She instructed the guard to open the gate so that the dog could leave. When the woman left, the guards got wooden sticks and began beating up the dog brutally. On seeing this, the woman returned, shouted at them and stopped them. She asked them to get water for the dog and took him to a hospital,” Nishank said in his statement to the Worli Police.

Nishank said on asking the guard why they beat up the animal, they said the building chairman had asked them not to allow stray animals in the compound. He said the dog was beaten up earlier too. “The dog was admitted to Crown Vet hospital with multiple injuries,” said Vijay.

The Worli police said they have lodged an FIR and are awaiting post-mortem reports to take further action.

Several people, including Bollywood personalities, had raised concerns about Lucky through social media.

