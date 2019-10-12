e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

15-year-old drowns in pond in Kalyan

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:38 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Kalyan’s Umbarde village on Friday. The boy, Kaustubh Chaudhari, had gone with his friends to the pond, which is near their college.

According to the police, Kaustubh slipped into the pond and drowned. Fire brigade officials soon reached the spot. “Based on the spot where he drowned, we started the rescue operations. We found him and tried to resuscitate him,” said Rajesh Bhagat, fire officer, Kalyan.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Kaustubh was a resident of Kalyan and studied in Seth Hirachand Mutha College. His father works as a peon in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The incident comes a day after four youngsters drowned during the immersion of Durga idol in the Kalu river at Titwala.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:38 IST

top news
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News