15-year-old drowns in pond in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:38 IST

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Kalyan’s Umbarde village on Friday. The boy, Kaustubh Chaudhari, had gone with his friends to the pond, which is near their college.

According to the police, Kaustubh slipped into the pond and drowned. Fire brigade officials soon reached the spot. “Based on the spot where he drowned, we started the rescue operations. We found him and tried to resuscitate him,” said Rajesh Bhagat, fire officer, Kalyan.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Kaustubh was a resident of Kalyan and studied in Seth Hirachand Mutha College. His father works as a peon in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The incident comes a day after four youngsters drowned during the immersion of Durga idol in the Kalu river at Titwala.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:38 IST