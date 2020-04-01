150 close contacts of Covid-19 patients from Worli being quarantined

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:10 IST

With 12 people testing positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has started to quarantine 150 people from Worli Koliwada at Potdar Hospital. The 127 people have either been contacts of the 13 – neighbours, family and friends – or are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“So far, 86 persons have been moved. They have been given food, water and are being closely monitored for symptoms,” said a senior official from G-South ward, with covers Worli, Prabhadevi and parts of Lower Parel.

The area has at least three containment zones, with eight buildings sealed in the past two days.

All koliwadas, gaothans, slums and all densely populated areas have been on high alert, with the BMC planning to set up a 24x7 dispensary in all such areas.

In areas where Covid-19 positive cases have already been reported, an ambulance will also be kept on standby. This comes in addition to the 146 containment zones created by the civic body on Tuesday.

A senior civic officer said, “Koliwadas and Gaonthans have been popular tourist spots, especially for international tourists. So we are watching them closely. The doctors at the 24x7 dispensary can recommend any suspected cases to do a test, or approach Kasturba Hospital.”

The officer clarified: “There is no reason to panic. But these are densely populated areas and homes to close-knit communities that interact with each other often. So we have to be careful.”