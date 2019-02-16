16K of 49K MU students pass exams after re-evaluation: RTI

As many as 16,386 ,or 33%, of the 49,516 students of University of Mumbai (MU), who had originally failed the May 2018 examination, have passed their respective subjects after the re-evaluation process, a Right to Information (RTI) query revealed.

The percentage is higher under the Arts, Commerce and Law departments with almost 42% of students passing their particular subjects after the re-evaluation, the RTI query revealed.

“Instead of improving the standard, the university keeps on announcing unfair results. This forces the students to apply for re-evaluation and spend more time waiting for the final result,” said Vihar Durve, the city-based RTI activist who sought the information from the university. The details have been shared by the Board of Examination and Evaluation, MU.

Vinod Malale, deputy registrar, public relations, MU, said, “Re-evaluation is conducted for the benefit of students. One cannot blame teachers, especially in certain subjects where there is not one definite answer to the question. The answer tends to be subjective in some topics, and we try to uniform the marks during moderation.”

Experts have earlier pointed out at loopholes in the MU assessment system where teachers are not handed over a common answer-key based on which they can assess the papers. “With no common answer-key, teachers assess the papers as per their own standards. The university needs to follow an answer-key to avoid such errors,” said a former principal of a suburban college.

Durve has also written to the university as well as the governor to introduce some form of punishment for teachers who fail students wrongly. However, the university said that such action is not possible to implement.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 00:15 IST