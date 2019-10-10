18-month-old fights for life, 5 others hurt in Wadala fire

mumbai

Six people, including three minors, were injured after a fire broke out in Wadala on Wednesday around 2.04pm. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze was confined to a ground-plus-one chawl. While an 18-month-old suffered 100% burns and is fighting for his life, the body of a cat was discovered after the fire was put out.

“The high-tension Tata Power line passing above the said structure started issuing sparks,” said an MFB official, adding that the cat may have come in contact with the sparks and caught fire. The blaze then spread to the chawl as the animal tried to flee.

The locals, in a bid to rescue the cat, were also affected by the fire. “Three children and three adults sustained burn injuries,” said the official. Three of the injured and were taken to KEM Hospital, while the others received treatment at Sion Hospital. Five of the victims have 10-40% burn injuries. However, the toddler, Ansh Alankar Khargaonkar, suffered 100% burns and is currently in the intensive care unit of KEM Hospital.

The fire was doused by 2.30pm.

“A cat inadvertently came in contact with the high-tension line which created a flash near an unauthorised structure. This caused the tripping of the line,” said a Tata Power spokesperson.

