19-year-old on walk run over by drunk driver at Chunabhatti

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:26 IST

A 19-year-old girl, who was taking a stroll on Dhabaji Keni Road in Chunabhatti, was run over by a car on Friday night. The Chunabhatti police said the accused driver and one of his two friends, who were with him in the car, were drunk. All three of them were caught by locals, and later arrested.

The family of the victim, Archana Nathu Parthe, refused to accept her body initially. Parthe’s family, along with locals from the area, staged a protest outside the Chunabhatti police station after the incident, seeking strong action against the accused. They accepted the teenager’s body only after the accused were arrested.

On Friday, Parthe had gone out of her house for a stroll on Dhabaji Keni Road, near Swadeshi Mill compound, with her two friends. Around 9pm, a speeding car hit her from behind, injuring her grievously, said the police. The car did not stop there and the accused tried to escape, said officers.

Parthe was rushed to Sion Hospital by locals, but died during the treatment owing to a severe head injury.

Her two friends did not sustain any injuries.

“The driver of the car, Dheeraj Kadam, his friends, Akshay Mahangare and the car’s owner, Mrunal Gamre, were apprehended by locals at some distance from the accident spot. We arrested them later on,” said Deepak Pagare, senior inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

Preliminary probe revealed that Kadam, who does odd jobs, and Mahangare were under the influence of alcohol.

“All three accused have been charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for rash and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and escaping the accident scene without helping the injured woman. The accused were remanded in police custody till December 12,” Pagare said.