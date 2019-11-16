19-year-old sexually assaults minor in Bhiwandi, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:02 IST

The Bhoiwada police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. The accused, Asarlal Ali Ahmad Ansari, has been charged under sections 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Ansari, who works as a labourer, was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody till November 23.

The girl is a resident of Bhiwandi, said police. The incident took place on Wednesday, when Ansari was at a construction site near the survivor’s house. According to the complaint, Ansari asked the girl for help to fill sand into a pit, after which he took her to an abandoned building. He sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone, said police.

After the complaint was filed, the Bhoiwada police formed three teams to search for the accused. “The girl did not know the man. He took her to a site, saying he needs her help. She described the man’s appearance, after which we formed three teams and initiated a search in the area. We managed to arrest him based on the description she gave,” said KA Karpe, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.