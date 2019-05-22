2,425 more CCTVs at CR stations, FoBs in Mumbai to ensure safer journey

In a bid to increase the security at suburban railway stations in the city, Central Railway (CR) will install 2,425 additional closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at platforms and foot overbridges (FoB) within a year.

These cameras will have advanced recording features, including video analytics, which will help CR get better clarity of CCTV images and recordings. The cameras will supplement the 2,500 CCTV cameras already installed at suburban stations on CR under the Integrated Security System (ISS).

Some of the major railway stations which will get these new cameras include Byculla (40), Parel (41), Sion (28), Mulund (41), Dombivli (41), Ghatkopar (40), Chunabhatti (30), Chembur (38), Vashi (38) and Panvel (41).

“The detailed requirement for the CCTV cameras has been prepared and they will be placed at different locations at suburban railway stations. The cameras will be procured under the Railways’ Nirbhaya fund,” said a senior CR official.

Earlier, CR had changed the position of the cameras at majority of the railway stations to cover crucial locations and focus more on the entry and exits.

Currently, Western Railway has around 2,500 CCTV cameras monitoring its suburban stations.

First Published: May 22, 2019 23:44 IST