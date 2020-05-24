2,608 fresh cases push up state count to 47,190

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:05 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday continued its grim trend of more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day — the seventh in a row — with 2,608 fresh infections, taking the state’s tally to 47,190.

The state also reported 60 more deaths, bringing the toll to 1,577.

Also on Saturday, Covid-19 cases in India saw the highest single-day spike for the second consecutive day with 6,413 new infections reported in a 24-hour span, taking the tally to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,795 after 143 more fatalities.

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, reported 1,566 new infections and 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 28,817 and death toll to 949. In a bleak first, Mumbai recorded more than 1,000 cases per day over the past week. The state recorded 16,650 cases and 342 deaths in the past week at an average of 2,379 cases and 68 deaths a day. In Mumbai, the past week saw 10,262 cases at a daily average of 1,466 cases and 253 deaths at a daily average of 36.

Of the day’s 60 deaths, 40 were in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, two in Solapur, one each in Vasai-Virar, Thane, Nanded and Satara. The state health department has, however, clarified that of the total deaths, 42 were in the past 24 hours, while the remaining were over the past fortnight.

Twenty-nine of the patients who died were above 60 years of age, while 24 were in the age group of 40 to 59 years and the remaining were below the age of 40 years. Thirty-six of them had high-risk comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments.

The month of May saw 36,692 cases and 1,118 deaths in Maharashtra, which included 21,756 cases and 659 deaths in Mumbai. This means 77.75% cases and 70.897% deaths in the state have happened in the past 23 days. The first case of Covid-19 in the state was on March 9.

After having crossed 25,000 cases on May 13, the next 5,000 in the state were reported in just three days. The 40,000 mark was breached on May 21 in just five days and another 5,000 infections were amassed in just two days. On May 9, the state tally had touched 20,220. The state took 53 days for its first 10,000 cases.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said although cases are on a constant rise in the state, the mortality rate and ratio of cases is much better than many countries and Indian states.

“The number of cases per million in US is 4,483, UK 3,709, Spain 4,948, Italy 3,732, Germany 2,130, while in Maharashtra it’s 332. Our number of patients is rising and there is no point denying it. It is because the containment in densely populated areas like Mumbai and MMR is very difficult. But we are prepared to face it. We are augmenting the capacity of Covid Care Centres to 1 lakh beds, Dedicated Covid Centre Health Centres to 15,000 beds and ICU beds to 2,000 in Mumbai,” he said.

Tope also spelled out the comparative figures for the mortality rate at the international and national level. He said the mortality rate in US per million is 271, UK 524, Spain 592, Germany 97, while in Maharashtra it is 11. The mortality rate against positive patients in Maharashtra is 3.5%, as against 8.44% in West Bengal, 4.72% in Madhya Pradesh and 5.92% in Gujarat.

“Although the number of patients is on the rise in Mumbai, the doubling rate has improved to 14 days. We may not need additional facilities of beds being set up at makeshift arrangements, but the government is all set to take on any eventuality,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said during his video conference with doctors attached with the hospitals run by the government, municipal corporation and the doctors of the task force appointed by the government.

According to a report prepared by the medical education and drugs department on May 23, the mortality rate in the state stood at 3.40%, down from 7.21% on April 12 and 3.71% on May 12. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 2.97%. The report stated that 69% of the admitted patients are asymptomatic, 26% are symptomatic and 5% critical.

The number of tests in the state touched 3,48,026 on Saturday. A total of 2,98,696 of them were negative, which means 14.17 % tested positive. Of the 15,249 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 2,608 tested positive at 17.10%.

A total of 4,85,623 people are currently under home quarantine, while 33,545 are under institutional quarantine. A total of 16,414 teams of health workers have screened 65.91 lakh people; 13,404 patients, including 821 on Saturday, have fully recovered from various hospitals after testing positive in the past ten weeks. The recovery rate in the state has reached 28.40%. The state has 2,345 containment zones.

According to officials, the rate is expected to see a rise for the next couple of weeks until the downward trend begins. “The spike is owing to the figures in Mumbai and other densely populated cities. Going by the global trend we expect the downward trend to begin in next two weeks and the curve to flatten in another few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government extended its Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the mediclaim scheme covering 996 procedures treated in 1,000 empanelled hospitals, to its entire state population. The scheme, which was applicable to 85% of the population with orange and yellow ration cards, will now be available to all until July 31. The notification in this respect was issued on Saturday.