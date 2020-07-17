e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 arrested accused escape from Covid isolation centre

2 arrested accused escape from Covid isolation centre

mumbai Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:03 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Two accused, arrested by police in separate cases of attempted murder and rape of a minor, escaped from a Covid isolation centre in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, where they were receiving treatment after testing positive while in police custody.

Santosh Meghraj Tivarekar, 20, and Irfan Shakir Ali Khan, 19, tested positive in the first week of July, while they were in police custody, following their arrests by RCF police station on June 29 and July 1, respectively.

“Tivarekar is a habitual offender who was arrested on June 29 for allegedly stabbing a person from the opposing gang. Khan was arrested on July 1 for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl,” said Sopan Nighot, senior inspector of RCF police station.

After testing positive, the two were quarantined at the Shivaji Nagar Covid isolation centre along with a third person, also accused in a criminal case. The centre is being used to treat arrested accused who test positive for Covid and need to be isolated. The centre is guarded by two policemen, at the front and rear exits.

According to police, in the early hours of July 13, Tivarekar and Khan broke the lock of their room door with the help of a metal object. They locked the door from outside and escaped. After a staffer arrived at 9am to provide breakfast, it was discovered that the two accused had escaped.

“The two escaped after jumping the wall of the centre. So far, negligence of any policemen has not emerged. We have formed multiple teams to trace them,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (prevention), holding additional charge of zone 6.

“We are trying to find out their whereabouts and the investigation is on,” said Kishore Gayke, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

