2 auto drivers held for drug peddling in Oshiwara

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:17 IST

The Oshiwara police on Wednesday arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers for delivering cocaine in the western suburb of Bandra, Khar, Juhu, Santa Cruz, DN Nagar, Versova, Oshiwara, Amboli.

According to the police, the arrested accused Girdhari Mandal, 47, and Sanjay Mandal both are residents of Kalina area in Santacruz. A police officer said that they had received a tip-off about an autorickshaw driver delivering drugs in suburbs, said a police officer.

Police laid a trap and at around 1.30am in the night nabbed Girdhari from a petrol pump near Lokhandwala Complex. Police seized 30 grams of cocaine worth ₹2.4 lakh. Girdhari confessed to delivering drugs after getting orders from Sanjay. “We arrested Sanjay from Jogeshwari. A Nigerian national Toni alias Chas is involved in supplying the drugs to him,” another officer said.