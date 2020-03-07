e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 2 auto drivers held for drug peddling in Oshiwara

2 auto drivers held for drug peddling in Oshiwara

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:17 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Oshiwara police on Wednesday arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers for delivering cocaine in the western suburb of Bandra, Khar, Juhu, Santa Cruz, DN Nagar, Versova, Oshiwara, Amboli.

According to the police, the arrested accused Girdhari Mandal, 47, and Sanjay Mandal both are residents of Kalina area in Santacruz. A police officer said that they had received a tip-off about an autorickshaw driver delivering drugs in suburbs, said a police officer.

Police laid a trap and at around 1.30am in the night nabbed Girdhari from a petrol pump near Lokhandwala Complex. Police seized 30 grams of cocaine worth ₹2.4 lakh. Girdhari confessed to delivering drugs after getting orders from Sanjay. “We arrested Sanjay from Jogeshwari. A Nigerian national Toni alias Chas is involved in supplying the drugs to him,” another officer said.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news