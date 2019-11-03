2 FIRs filed after phones stolen outside SRK’s bungalow, 1 held

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

Thousands of fans gathered outside actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow at Bandstand in Bandra (West) on his birthday on Saturday, making it the perfect opportunity for thieves and pickpockets. Bandra police have registered two complaints of mobile phone theft and arrested one thief.

According to the Bandra police, one of the complainants, Naseem Ahmed, 27, a Thane resident, had come to catch a glimpse of the actor around 2.30pm.

“This is the first time I had come to see Shah Rukh as I am a fan. Someone stole my phone worth ₹15,000 from my pocket. I heard that someone had been caught by the police so I rushed to the police station,” Ahmed told Hindustan Times.

“While at the police station, I saw at least 20 people complaining that their mobile phones had been stolen at Bandstand. I do not know how many of them filed police complaints. In my case, the police registered a first information report (FIR) and tracked down my phone. I have been asked to collect it from the court,” said Ahmed.

The accused, Akshay Waghela, 20, a resident of Kamatipura has been arrested. Waghela has an old body offence case against him, the police said. He was found lurking around in the area and was caught on suspicion. Ahmed’s phone has been recovered from him.

In the second case, the complainant, Nandini Roy, 25, a journalist had given her mobile phone worth ₹70,000 to her colleague Goran Bhagat, 21, for safekeeping. Around 2.30pm, Bhagat informed her that a man wearing a black cap had stolen her phone from his pocket.

The duo tried to find him but the thief had fled. Police filed an FIR against the unknown person at Bandra police station and CCTV footage is being checked to identify him.