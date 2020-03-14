e-paper
2 get 3 yrs’ jail for hitting cops, drink driving

mumbai Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:00 IST
The sessions court on Friday sentenced two men to three years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting traffic constable when the convicts were stopped for drink driving. The convicts were under the influence of alcohol and when they were stopped, they tried to escape and hit the officer.

Sessions judge UJ More on Friday convicted Tushar Kharat, 25, and Sachin Varma, 23, for drink and drive and also for assaulting an on-duty traffic constable, Satpal Bodhe, and other police officers who tried to stop them.

The duo, after being held guilty, pleaded for leniency which was objected by public prosecutor Ramesh Siroya.

