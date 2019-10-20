e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

2 hurt after AC gas cylinder explodes on CSMT local, 19-yr-old booked

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Wadala government railway police (GRP) booked a 19-year-old man after an air-conditioner (AC) gas cylinder he was carrying on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train exploded on Friday evening, injuring the accused, Mohammed Aslen, and a commuter, Shivkumar Narayan.

Narayan in his statement to the police said that while Aslen tried getting onto the train at Mahim station, the bag he was carrying accidentally hit a pole, as the train was very crowded. When the train was approaching Kings Circle station, Narayan, who was standing next to Aslen, saw smoke emitting out of the bag. Before he could raise an alarm, the cylinder exploded.

“When the train reached Kings Circle station, the cylinder exploded, and Aslen and Narayan suffered burn injuries,” said Pal.

The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital after some commuters alerted the GRP officers about the explosion. Narayan said his vision has been impacted owing to the injuries, “I am unable to see clearly due to the burns,’ he said.

Pal said that they have booked Aslen for endangering the lives of others under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as under sections of the Railway Act for carrying explosive material on train. Police officers said that Aslen would be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:39 IST

