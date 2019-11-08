e-paper
Nov 08, 2019-Friday
Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

2 kids, 1 senior citizen hurt in tree fall at Chembur; condition stable

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:08 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Two children and a senior citizen were injured after a tree fell on them, on Road No 6 at Pestom Sagar, Chembur on Thursday. The injured, Vikas Paditalat, 10; Mahesh Patarkay; seven, and Shivaji Bapu Londhe, 50, were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital and doctors said their condition is stable.

The incident took place around 12pm near KJ Somaiya College. “There was a stormwater drain near where the tree is located. The roots inside the drain had weakened which led to the tree fall. A detailed examination of the spot will be done in order to determine the exact reason,” said a civic official.

Nearly two years ago, former Doordarshan anchor Kanchan Nath was crushed to death in the same locality of Chembur, after a coconut tree fell on her.

