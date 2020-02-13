2 kids among 6 hurt in Bandra fire

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:04 IST

Six people, including two children aged four and six, were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Maharashtra Nagar area of Bandra (East) on Wednesday at 6.17pm.

The fire was doused by 7pm. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, the blaze likely occurred owing to a gas leak and then spread to the combustible materials in the house. However, they are probing the exact cause.

According to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four-year-old Aliya Shaikh sustained around 5% injuries, while six-year-old Aayan Shaikh sustained 4% burns. They are both undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. Twenty-two-year-old Naziya Shaikh who has suffered 10% burns has also been admitted to Bhabha Hospital.

Three others, who have sustained major burns, were rushed to Sion Hospital. They have been identified as 45-year-old Nagma Banu who has suffered 40% burns; 30-year-old Nasrin Banu with 25% burns and 18-year-old Saqrin Banu who sustained 15% burns.