Home / Mumbai News / 2 killed as bike rams into divider at Mahalaxmi

2 killed as bike rams into divider at Mahalaxmi

mumbai Updated: Jan 21, 2020
Two men died on Tuesday after their motorcycle crashed into a divider near Mahalaxmi railway station. The two, who were allegedly driving rashly, sustained serious injuries and were taken to BYL Nair hospital by locals present at the spot. Both of them were declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4am on Tuesday in front of Jaya Auto near Mahalaxmi railway station. The two riders were allegedly driving rashly and hit the divider at high speed.

“Both of them suffered injuries and with the help of locals were shifted to Nair hospital. We have contacted their family members with the help of their driving licences,” said a police officer.

Tardeo police are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) about the incident. However, they have refrained from disclosing the identities of the deceased.

“Our officer is at Nair Hospital to complete the hospital procedure. We will register a case of rash and negligence driving against the driver soon,” said a police officer from Tardeo police station.

