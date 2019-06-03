2 Romanians held while fitting skimmer in ATM

Two Romanian nationals were caught trying to fit a skimmer inside an ATM in Bandra (West) on Friday. A skimmer is fitted in ATMs to steal consumer data, which can be used to clone cards.

According to Bandra police, on May 29, bank officials noticed on the CCTV cameras that two people, whose faces were covered, were moving around suspiciously inside the ATM on Waterfield Road. The next day, the bank informed the Bandra police and submitted the CCTV footage. Inspectors Manohar Dhanawde, Bhushan Belnekar, and Mahesh Kadam, along with the bank staff, kept a close watch on the ATM. On Friday, while the two foreigners were tampering with the ATM, they were caught by the police. The accused were identified as Pethu George Jiji, 51, and Nedesco Yon Yanun, 36.

“The accused were fitting a skimmer in the ATM.We found skimming devices with them,” said senior inspector, Girish Anavkar, adding one of the accused has a similar case against him at a Delhi police station. “We think they are part of a big racket. They were remanded in police custody till June 3.”

