2 steal 100kg butter, cheese from pav bhaji joint, held

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:05 IST

The Azad Maidan police on Sunday arrested two men for breaking into one of the Mumbai’s popular pav bhaji joints at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and stealing 100kg butter and cheese.

Located opposite Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) headquarters Cannon pav bhaji joint is popular among the tourists and foodies.

In his complaint to Azad Maidan police, the owner PN Dandekar, a resident of Haj House area, said that three days ago he received a call from a person informing him about the theft at his store.

When Dandekar visited the store, which has been shut since March due to lockdown, he found that someone had entered the store from a rare side of the store by breaking the grills. When HT contacted Dandekar, he did not respond to calls.

According to the police, a preliminary probe revealed that two suspects had brought a tempo and stole 80kg, butter, 20kg cheese, sugar bags and utensils worth ₹1 lakh from the store.

During an inquiry, names of two local pavement dwellers cropped up, following which Santosh Thapa, 20, and Karan Jadhav, 25, were arrested on Sunday.

“The two are local footpath dwellers and sell scrap for a living. They told us that due to lockdown they had no work and food. We are trying to recover the utensils,” said a police inspector requesting anonymity.

The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A city court has remanded them in police custody till July 30.