e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

2 teens detained for blackmailing, threatening girl

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:21 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Two 17-year-old boys were detained by Vakola police on Saturday for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a 17-year-old girl by blackmailing her with obscene photos of her.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 9 student, was dating one of the accused and had sent the photos to him two months ago. The girl’s boyfriend then shared the images with one of his friends.

“The friend later contacted the girl and sought sexual favours from her, stating that he was in possession of her photographs. He told her that he would delete the images if she fulfilled his demands,” said a police officer.

Upset over the blackmail, the girl allegedly consumed poison on October 29 and was rushed to a government hospital. When she regained consciousness, she lied to her parents, claiming she consumed poison as her mother had not allowed her to play football and was forcing her to study.

However, on November 2, the girl told her parents about the threats, following which they approached Vakola police station and filed a complaint against the boys.

“Following their complaint, we registered a first information report (FIR) against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act. The two boys have been sent to Dongri Children’s Home,” said another officer from Vakola police station.

top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News