2 teens detained for blackmailing, threatening girl

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:21 IST

Two 17-year-old boys were detained by Vakola police on Saturday for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a 17-year-old girl by blackmailing her with obscene photos of her.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 9 student, was dating one of the accused and had sent the photos to him two months ago. The girl’s boyfriend then shared the images with one of his friends.

“The friend later contacted the girl and sought sexual favours from her, stating that he was in possession of her photographs. He told her that he would delete the images if she fulfilled his demands,” said a police officer.

Upset over the blackmail, the girl allegedly consumed poison on October 29 and was rushed to a government hospital. When she regained consciousness, she lied to her parents, claiming she consumed poison as her mother had not allowed her to play football and was forcing her to study.

However, on November 2, the girl told her parents about the threats, following which they approached Vakola police station and filed a complaint against the boys.

“Following their complaint, we registered a first information report (FIR) against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act. The two boys have been sent to Dongri Children’s Home,” said another officer from Vakola police station.