2 underground tunnels planned to boost water supply in Mumbai’s central suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct two underground water tunnels to boost water supply to parts of the city and central suburbs.

The two tunnels are expected to cost the BMC around ₹1,800 crore and will take six years to be completed. The proposal for them is set to be presented before the standing committee at a meeting today.

The two tunnels, Chembur-Trombay and another Chembur-Wadala-Parel, will both be underground channels for water. The Chembur-Trombay tunnel will boost water supply to Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd. The Chembur-Wadala-Parel tunnel will benefit residents living in Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Parel, Sewri and Naigaum. Some parts of Byculla and Kurla will also benefit from these tunnels.

The Chembur-Wadala-Parel water tunnel will start from Hegdewar Udyan in Chembur via Pratiksha Nagar (Wadala) to Sadakant Udyan in Parel. The Chembur-Trombay tunnel will pass through Hedgewar Udyan in Chembur to Trombay.

The Chembur-Wadala-Parel tunnel would be 9.7km long and 2.5m wide while the Chembur-Trombay tunnel would be 5.5km long and 2.5m wide.

The combined cost of the projects would be ₹1,875 crore and they are expected to begin once approvals are given.