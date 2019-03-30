2 workers crushed to death under boulders; contractor booked

Two 20-year-old workers, dredging boulders at a quarry in Uran, died on Thursday, after three large rocks fell on them.

The police have booked the contractor under section 304a of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his alleged negligence, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to the Uran police, Bistar Ansari and Ismail Ansari were dredging boulders with an excavator at the quarry, which was on the slope of a hill, around 9.30pm.

All of a sudden, three boulders rolled down and buried the excavator, crushing the two men.

“Both of them were crushed by the boulders and they died at the spot. Their bodies and the excavator were dug out later in the night. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” said Ganesh Karad, police sub-inspector, Uran police station.

It is not clear whether the quarry was dredging boulders illegally, Karad said, adding, “We are investigating to find out if the dredging was being done illegally. If found guilty, we will take legal action against the owner.”

“For now we have booked the contractor for negligence under section 304a of the IPC. He will be arrested soon,” another officer of Uran police station said, on condition of anonymity.

The victims’ bodies were sent to Uran civic hospital for post-mortem. The reports are yet to come.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:27 IST