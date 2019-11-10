e-paper
2-year-old dead: Cops book mother and her partner

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:52 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a two-year-old girl from Kerala, Joanna, was killed at a Panvel lodge, the police have booked her mother, Liji Kurien, 29, and the woman’s partner Vashim Kadir, 35, on charges of murder.

“We have registered a murder case against both of them. We have not got the chance to question them as they are still in critical condition,” said Ajaykumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police. Meanwhile, a team of Kerala Police arrived in Mumbai to secure custody of Kurien and Kadir for the murder of Kurien’s husband Rijosh, 27. On Sunday, Rijosh’s brother Jijosh Vincent arrived in Panvel and Joanna’s body was handed over to him.

“ Kurien is drowsy while Kadir is unconscious,” said a doctor from Sir JJ Hospital.

