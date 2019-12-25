‘2 years after fire at Kamala Mills, still recovering from that night’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:41 IST

Two years after a major fire at Kamala Mills led to the deaths of 14 people and injured several others, 49-year-old survivor Kedar Gantha, a businessman from Prabhadevi, says he is still recovering from the incident and trying to normalise his life.

Gantha, who suffered around 25% burn injuries on his hands, back, and shoulder, claims he had to take a break from his business for 14 months after the incident and even after that, he faces several physical limitations.

Early on December 29, 2017, a massive fire broke out at two restaurants in Kamala Mills — 1 Above and Mojo Bistro. Some youths in their 20s were among those who lost their lives.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s report of the incident, flying embers from the coal used in a hookah at Mojo Bistro were what set off the fire.

Gantha had visited Kamala Mills with his family and friends on December 28, 2017. “Thankfully I sent my three-year-old daughter back home before heading to 1 Above with my wife and family friends,” he said.

Gantha believes the authorities have done nothing significant to ensure those responsible are brought to book. He added that banning hookah merely on paper doesn’t serve any purpose and the government needs to ensure that its sale is made completely illegal.

While the state government had announced a compensation of ₹50,000 for the injured, Gantha says he had to spend over ₹50 lakh on medical treatment.

Gantha’s wife Chandini also suffered around 5% burn injuries. “One friend suffered a minor injury while another had around 15% burn injuries,” Gantha said. Since the incident, Gantha has developed a fear of fire.

“I have not visited Kamala Mills since the incident. There is always a sense of responsibility now in terms of taking extra precautions over fire safety,” he said.

Another survivor, Siddarth Shroff, a resident of Walkeshwar who was at 1 Above on the night of the fire, suffered 20% burn injuries but says he has managed to move on from the incident.

“I feel that there was action immediately after the incident but now one cannot see the difference,” he said. “I understand that everything cannot be perfect.” Shroff, a financial consultant working in Grant Road, said he has become particular about fire safety measures now.

“I do get random thoughts about fire compliance when I visit places.”