20-year-old Mumbaiite hammers and stabs parents, flees

A 20-year-old stockbroker is on the run after allegedly hitting his parents with a hammer and then stabbing them with a screwdriver and knife over losing ₹38,000, at their Nalasopara home early on Tuesday. The parents are battling for their lives at KEM Hospital in Parel.

According to the police, after the attack, Janmesh Pawar changed into fresh clothes, leaving behind the bloodstained ones, the weapons and left the building on his motorcycle.

Pawar’s father, Narendra, 53, is also a stockbroker, while his mother Namrata, 48, works as an infant masseuse in Nalasopara, Vasai and other areas.

“The three were having dinner on Monday when father and son got into an argument, with Narendra saying that his son’s wrong advice led to a client losing ₹38,000 in the stock market. Pawar was asking Narendra to help him compensate the client,” said Kerubhau Kolhe, Nalasopara police inspector.

According to the police, after all three had gone to sleep, Pawar went into the bedroom where his parents were sleeping, at around 03.30am, hit Narendra on the head with a hammer and then stabbed him with a screwdriver. While trying to save her husband, Namrata too was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Narendra managed to call his nephew who was living nearby, who rushed both of them to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital first and later KEM Hospital, where they are said to be in critical condition.

The CCTV footage from the building showed Pawar leaving on his motorcycle, with a laptop bag, said police.

According to a neighbour, Pawar did not talk much and the family had shifted to the rented flat only on January 1.

The police have sent the clothes, hammer and knife for forensic analysis. They have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 00:56 IST