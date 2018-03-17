20-year-old newly-wed in Mumbai jumps from 14th floor, dies

A 20-year-old newly married woman committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Tardeo on Friday morning.

The woman, identified as Chaya Kailash Bhutiya, 20, was taken to Nair hospital, where she was declared dead. The Tardeo police have registered a case of accidental death.

She was a resident of flat number 909, Ganesh Building, MP Mill compound, Tardeo. It was a 16-storey building. The family are hawkers, who exchange utensils for clothes. The building was a part of the Slum Redevelopment Project.

Chaya married 45 days ago and lived in a joint family. Sources claim she went to the bathroom around 3am in the night and stayed in for a long time.

“When she did not come out, a family member started knocking on the door. But she had removed the glass from the bathroom windows and moved out and; was standing on the bamboo outside, which was installed for repair work. The family members then broke the door at around 4am and informed the police. But, Chaya with the help of bamboos climbed to the 14th floor,” said an officer.

Even before the police could request her to come down, she jumped from the 14th floor and committed suicide.

“She was taken to Nair hospital, where the doctor’s declared her dead on arrival. The post-mortem reports are awaited,” said an official.

Virendra Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5, said, “The reason is yet not known. Investigation is on.”