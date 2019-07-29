2011 rape case: 45-year-old held on return from America

A 45-year-old man, wanted in a rape case registered against him back in 2011, was arrested by Santacruz police from the Delhi international airport on Saturday based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him. The accused had left for the USA after raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage.

According to Santacruz police, the accused and the complainant had met via a matrimonial portal back in 2010. They met a few times after which the accused asked her to meet him at his residence to see his parents. When she went there he was alone and he raped her. He said that it was okay to have a sexual relationship as he planned to marry her soon.

The accused also borrowed money from the rape survivor and then left for the US for a job. The victim tried to call him but he ended all communication with her. She then lodged an FIR with the Santacruz police station in 2011. Senior inspector Sriram Koregaonkar of Santacruz police station confirmed that the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and remanded to police custody

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:41 IST