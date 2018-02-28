21-year-old engineering student in Mumbai promised job, duped of ₹1.28 lakh

A 21-year-old engineering student from Kandivli was duped of Rs 1.28 lakh over a period of three months by cybercriminals who convinced him he had got a job with a reputable company and had to pay various fees for the placement.

The student, a resident of Charkop, had created a profile on online job portal Naukri.com, from where the accused accessed his details and got in touch with him via email, claiming that he had been selected for a job with Bajaj, the Charkop police said.

The victim, who is studying as well as working part-time to support his five-member family, was looking to start full-time work after completing his engineering course, and had uploaded his resume on the portal in October 2017, the police said. “The accused procured his email id and contact number from the job portal and sent him a fake email that claimed he had been selected by Bajaj, and offered him a pay package of Rs5 lakh,” said a police official who did not wish to be named. “After the boy responded to the email, he received phone calls from three different phone numbers by different individuals, who convinced him that he had to pay various fees.”

Between November 2017 and February 2018, the victim paid Rs1.28 lakh to them through Paytm, making transfers of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 each time, allegedly for HR consulting fees, processing fees, etc.

Earlier this month, when he was asked to pay another Rs20,000, the student finally caught on and realised he had been duped. On February 22, he approached the Charkop police, who have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act for cheating.

“We are trying to trace the phone numbers, but they are switched off. Usually, criminals use SIM cards that they have obtained using forged documents to commit such crimes,” the police official said.