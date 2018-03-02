22-year-old in Mumbai sent to 7 years in jail for raping minor in 2016

The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2016.

The convict, Paul Roudricks was tried under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for kidnapping and raping the girl in a lodge in Malad Marve on August 22 and August 23 2016. Additional sessions judge VA Raut sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment after the prosecution proved all charges against him.

On August 22, 2016, the girl left for tuition around 5pm and was supposed to return home. When she did not return, her mother called her on her phone but found it switched off. On enquiring at the tuition class, she was told the girl did not turn up for the class. Subsequently, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Goregaon police station the next day.

The class eight student who is also a model and whose father is in the film industry, said she went to a resort at 11pm on August 22 as she was forced to. The accused had a physical relationship with the minor without her consent that night and repeated the same on August 23.

The court also relied on the evidence provided by the police which included the hotel register, where they found the name of the accused. In her deposition, the girl told the court that Roudricks had shown his pan card at the resort and as she did not have any identity proof, Roudricks showed the identity card of his female friend and asked her to sign as that friend.

During the investigation, the police traced the girl’s mobile tower location to Nalla Sopara on August 24 and found that she spent that night at her female friend’s house in the area .On August 25, the police found the girl in Andheri with her female friend when they were headed to meet the accused in Bandra, as per the prosecution.