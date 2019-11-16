e-paper
24-year-old man held with drugs worth ₹3 lakh

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:00 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old drug peddler was arrested with 128 Methamphetamine tablets near the traffic police chowky in Rabodi on Thursday night. The accused, Gulzar Allabaksh Pasha, a resident of Navi Mumbai, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Shubhada Narkar, public relations officer of Thane police department, said, “At 8.20pm on Thursday, officers of Thane crime branch Unit 1 were on patrolling duty near Rabodi traffic office when they saw a suspicious looking person. When he saw them, he tried to run away. The officers caught him.”

He was arrested by the officers, who found 128 tablets of meth worth ₹3 lakh. “We have bought those tablets to sell. We arrested him and handed him over to Thane Nagar police,” she added. Methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, is a popular party drug common among youngsters in the city.

