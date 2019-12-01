e-paper
24-year-old steals ₹57-lakh valuables from Wadala flat guarded by 5 dogs

mumbai Updated: Dec 01, 2019 00:52 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A thief arrested for a house break-in at Matunga was found in possession of luxury watches and jewellery worth ₹57 lakh, which he stole from a Wadala flat, which was guarded by five dogs.

The accused, identified as Phulmohan Mukhiya, 24, is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, and was arrested by Matunga police on November 25. While police were probing the break-in at Matunga, they questioned Mukhiya about similar crimes committed by him in other jurisdictions. The accused then told them about the theft at a Wadala flat belonging to a businessman. A case in this regard was registered at RAK Marg police station on November 20.

“Investigation revealed that Mukhiya entered into the flat on the third floor through an attached pipe and grill,” said Vijaysingh Ghatge, senior police inspector, Matunga police station.

Mukhiya had done a recce of the flat from a nearby garden for two days before breaking in around 1.30am on November 20. “There were five dogs in the apartment when Mukhiya entered the flat. While the businessman was not at home, some family members were present at time of the theft. Mukhiya still managed to escape without them getting any whiff about it,” said a police officer.

The valuables included a Breguet Tradition watch worth ₹10 lakh, a Fouetté Ballerina original edition Swiss watch worth ₹1 lakh and a diamond-studded ring worth ₹30.13 lakh.

