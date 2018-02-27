25-year-old drug addict from Mumbai arrested for mobile phone theft

The RAK marg on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old drug addict from Nagpada for the alleged theft of six mobile phones, collectively worth Rs1.55 lakh.

The accused has remanded in police custody till Tuesday.The arrested accused has been identified as Noor Alam Kurban Ali Ansari, 25, a resident of Nagpada.

The phones have not yet been recovered by the police. The complainant, Harish Deepak Bobade, 29, is a resident of Spring mill compound, Ambedkar Marg, Mumbai.

Bobade had claimed that he and his friends were asleep when the accused broke in to his house and stole the mobile phones. While the robbery took place on January 18, the complainant approached the police station just last week.

The police scanned the CCTV footage in the area. They were able to identify Ansari with the help of a local informant.

Sambhaji Kamble, police sub-inspector, RAK marg police station, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused has claimed that he has handed over the phones to a friend, but refuses to reveal any more details.”

According to Kamble, Ansari is a history-sheeter and more than two similar cases have been registered against him in the past. “We are verifying the facts and gathering evidence to recover the phones,” added Kamble.