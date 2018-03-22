28-year-old arrested for molesting Punjabi actress in Mumbai gym

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for molesting a Punjabi actress at a gym in Andheri in February.

“The accused and the actress used to go to the same gym and in February he touched her inappropriately and used derogatory language. When a case was registered against him, he applied for anticipatory bail. He had a similar case against him at Oshiwara police station too,” said a source from the Amboli police station.

The accused was arrested after he came back from Karnataka, where he was hiding. Sources said he was associated with a political party. “We strongly opposed the bail plea in the court and once it was rejected, we arrested him,” said Daya Nayak, the investigating officer of the case.