28-year-old auto driver killed in Mumbai’s Chembur, one arrested

A 28-year-old rickshaw driver died on Friday after he swerved his vehicle to avoid a parked car and crashed into a divider at Sion-Trombay road in Chembur. The Govandi police have arrested the car driver, Raju Patel, 47. According to police, Patel had haphazardly parked the car near Panjarpol junction on the north-bound stretch of the road, after two passengers he was travelling with, had alighted to go to a hotel.

The victim, Suresh Naidu, was travelling in the same direction around 1am. However, owing to heavy rain and low visibility, he was unable to see the car at first. When he got close enough, he swerved the car but ended up brushing against it and crashing into a divider.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. “Naidu was driving with a learner’s licence that he had received six months ago,” said Balasaheb K Kedare, senior inspector, Govandi police station. Patel had not even turned on the warning indicators, said police

