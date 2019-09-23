28-year-old biker caught in wrong lane, screams at traffic cop, held

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:34 IST

A 28-year-old Mahim resident,caught for driving in the wrong lane and demanding an apology from the traffic policeman who stopped him, was arrested on Saturday.

Khar police said that Shakir Hussain, the accused, was stopped by Bhaskar Patil, 57, an assistant sub-inspector with the Bandra traffic police, on Saturday for driving his bike in the wrong direction on SV Road. Patil told the police that Hussain started screaming at him. “He demanded an apology for stopping him. I asked him to show his licence. He then went to get the papers,” said Patil, who later took Hussain to the police station.

However, the police said during an argument, Patil fainted and had to be rushed to a hospital. The police then registered an FIR. Hussain was granted bail on Sunday.

The police said Hussain was booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 (dangerous driving) and 177 (punishment for offences) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:34 IST